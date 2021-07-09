What you said: As Zuma waits for high court verdict, Mpofu 'fails to impress'

Advocate Dali Mpofu “failed to impress” during his argument in defence of former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

This is according to TimesLIVE readers who voted on the poll which questioned whether his argument was strong enough. Mpofu was representing the former president in an urgent application to stay an arrest order against Zuma.

Just more than 76% said Mpofu “didn't do justice to his reputation,” and 10.48% said “he made several good points”. About 13% reserved their comments, saying they would wait for the ruling.