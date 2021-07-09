South Africa

What you said: As Zuma waits for high court verdict, Mpofu 'fails to impress'

09 July 2021 - 07:30
Advocate Dali Mpofu represented Jacob Zuma in the high court this week. File picture.
Advocate Dali Mpofu represented Jacob Zuma in the high court this week. File picture.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Advocate Dali Mpofu “failed to impress” during his argument in defence of former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

This is according to TimesLIVE readers who voted on the poll which questioned whether his argument was strong enough. Mpofu was representing the former president in an urgent application to stay an arrest order against Zuma. 

Just more than 76% said Mpofu “didn't do justice to his reputation,” and 10.48% said “he made several good points”. About 13% reserved their comments, saying they would wait for the ruling. 

This after Zuma was found guilty of contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that said he must testify at the state capture inquiry. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

The former president also applied for a rescission of the apex court's judgment which will be heard on July 12.

Mpofu told high court judge Bhekisisa Mnguni that if the court did not grant the stay of arrest, Zuma would be subjected to a human rights violation.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s foundation confirmed that he was on his way to “hand himself over” to prison authorities after he left his Nkandla homestead in a large convoy of vehicles just before midnight on Wednesday July 7 2021.

Advocate Max du Plessis, on behalf of the Helen Suzman Foundation, said Zuma was not a victim, as he had defied the state capture commission several times.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who argued for the state capture inquiry, said Zuma was a repetitive lawbreaker. 

“We have a  strange scenario in which your lordship has been asked to suspend the order of a superior court, we should reject that,” Ngcukaitobi added..

Mnguni will hand down his ruling on Friday.

Zuma began serving his sentence after handing himself over to authorities late on Wednesday night. He was booked into the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ MORE

Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma in court

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma saw him top the Twitter trends list on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

POLL | Were Dali Mpofu’s arguments in court strong enough?

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg high court have drawn mixed reactions online.
News
1 day ago

Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate Dali Mpofu

A penniless old man with health issues who, with hindsight, had listened to bad legal advice. This is how advocate Dali Mpofu described former ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  2. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  5. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody