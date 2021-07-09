South Africa

Widespread protest action on Durban roads

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
09 July 2021 - 07:57
Trucks blockaded roads in Verulam on the M27 as widespread protest action began in Durban early on Friday morning.
Image: supplied

Widespread protest action affected traffic on roads throughout Durban on Friday morning.

While authorities have not yet released information on why truck drivers were blockading major routes and protesters were burning tyres and stoning vehicles, a viral message called for a “Shutdown KZN” protest in support of former president Jacob Zuma, who was jailed on Thursday morning.

Durban metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed to TimesLIVE that there were several active protests on Durban roads on Friday morning.

He said protesters were on Alpine and Umgeni roads, Alpine Road opposite the Shell garage, the N2 between Umhlanga and Sibiya, Ntuzuma E section and in Verulam on the M27 near Spar Waterloo.

“The SA Police Service has been dispatched,” he said.

According to the viral message, Zuma's supporters planned to shut down “factories, government, shops and roads”.

Motorists have posted visuals on social media, which showed trucks blockading the N2 in Richards Bay and Tongaat.

Another viral message stated that blockades would start in Pietermaritzburg at 8am.

