Zuma: A nation gets its pride back, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Our great-great-grandchildren will one day learn in their history lessons about what we witnessed on our television screens over the past few days.

It doesn't matter how long Jacob Zuma will stay in prison, or whether he will at some point be given a presidential pardon. It doesn't even matter that he might not get prison time for state capture or corruption. It matters that he has been sent to prison for contempt of court.

It is the symbolism of SA's own version of the Big Man of Africa who is now in a prison cell, that counts.

It is the chorus of “oh they will never lock up one of their own” that has now been proven false, that counts.

“We are Msholozi and Msholozi is us” is not true of SA.