Zuma's high court case 'collapsed like a deck of cards': judge Jerome Mnguni
Former president Jacob Zuma's Pietermaritzburg high court bid for a stay of the warrant of execution for his arrest “collapsed like a deck of cards”, said presiding judge Jerome Mnguni.
Mnguni, in dismissing the application with costs on Friday, pointed out that Zuma had not met the requirements for an interim interdict to stop the police from arresting him.
He said the balance of convenience did not favour granting an order which would harm the rule of law, as it would permit Zuma to disregard courts and their authority.
And Zuma’s concerns about his health, if he were imprisoned, were not supported by evidence.
Zuma’s application was argued on Tuesday, a day before the deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the police to arrest him to begin serving 15 months in jail for contempt of court.
Zuma began serving the sentence on Wednesday evening and is presently incarcerated at Estcourt Correctional Centre.
If Mnguni had granted his application, it would have paved the way for his release, at least until his rescission application is heard by the apex court on Monday.
The thrust of his argument was that he was being “detained without trial” and that there was a prospect that the Constitutional Court would rescind the order of imprisonment.
The police, prison services and minister of justice filed notices to abide by the decision of the court, but the application was opposed by the secretary of the commission of inquiry into state capture and the Helen Suzman Foundation.
Mnguni said the background facts were very important when considering the application and set them out in some detail, including how Zuma had failed in his bid to have judge Raymond Zondo recuse himself and had then “walked out” of the commission without permission.
What this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism and to make whimsical orders which have the effect of granting unlawful and unwarranted relief.Judge Jerome Mnguni
When the commission approached the apex court for an order compelling him to appear, Zuma had refused to participate in those proceedings.
He then refused to comply with the order of the court and to participate in the subsequent contempt of court proceedings.
Referring to public statements Zuma made, Mnguni said they were indicative of his defiant attitude and had scandalised not only the ConCourt but also all other courts that issued orders against him.
“They are evidently calculated to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the court and the judiciary more broadly.”
The judge said he had recorded the history because Zuma had challenged the locus standi of the commission and the foundation for their stance in opposing this application, labelling them “busybodies”.
He said Zuma’s contentions were “grounded on unsound rationale”.
Mnguni said the main issue was whether the high court had jurisdiction to suspend an order of the Constitutional Court.
He said the constitution provided for a hierarchy of courts and “it is common cause that there is no higher authority than the Constitutional Court and that its decisions cannot be undermined by a lower court.
“Should this court accede to the contentions advanced on behalf of Mr Zuma, then the hierarchy would be disturbed and there will be no finality to legal decision.
“What, in my view, this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism (which has been strongly deprecated in constitutional democracies) and to make whimsical orders which have the effect of granting unlawful and unwarranted relief.”
Turning to part B of Zuma’s application — a constitutional challenge to the Criminal Procedure Act in that there is no requirement that the crime of civil contempt be dealt with under its provisions — he said there was already “penetrating analysis” on the issue which had already removed “all the wind from the sails of the boat upon which Mr Zuma’s contention is journeying”.
TimesLIVE