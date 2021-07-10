South Africa

Cops seize dagga plants worth R466,000 at Cape Town lab

10 July 2021 - 12:25
Police in Strand and Somerset West have shut down two hydroponic cannabis labs and made three arrests.
Police in Strand and Somerset West have shut down two hydroponic cannabis labs and made three arrests.
Image: SA Police Service

Three suspects have been arrested for cultivating dagga in the Western Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said two suspects were arrested in Strand and another one in Somerset west on Wednesday. They appeared in court on charges of dealing in and cultivation of dagga on Friday.

Van Wyk said public order police were tipped off about dagga being cultivated on a property in Maynardt Street, Strand. They found plants worth more than R400,000.

Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS

The police seized 52kg of crystal meth estimated at R18.2m, 8,850 mandrax tablets valued at R442,500 and hydroponic dagga, as well as four firearms ...
News
3 months ago

“A search warrant was obtained thereafter the premises were searched. At the premises a hydroponic dagga laboratory was uncovered, 388 plants and equipment were seized,” said Van Wyk.

“Two suspects, aged 35 and 61, were arrested on charges of dealing in dagga and cultivation of dagga. The estimated street value of the dagga is R465,600,” said Van Wyk.

He said later that day, police descended on a property in Irene Street, Somerset west.

“The premises were searched and members discovered an indoor dagga cultivation laboratory. Large quantities of dagga, dagga plants and equipment that the suspect used to plant the dagga have been seized.

“The value is still to be determined, but it is estimated at a substantial amount. A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of dealing in dagga and cultivation of dagga.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cops seize 700 dagga plants worth R1m at Cape Town lab

A hydroponic dagga lab containing more than 700 plants worth an estimated R1m has been discovered in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Saturday.
News
7 months ago

High court overturns wrongly-worded warrant used to search a dagga accused's property

A Western Cape man accused of dealing in cannabis has scored a minor victory, thanks to a magistrate’s failure to issue a comprehensible search ...
News
8 months ago

Man appears in Cape Town court after R6m ecstasy bust

A Durbanville man appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with a R6m ecstasy bust
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  2. 'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola