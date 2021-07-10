COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | "It’s in your hands to minimise the spread of Covid-19": GP health department

July 10 2021 - 10:38

Beta variant of virus may increase risk for hospitalisation and death

A wide-ranging SA study suggests people infected with the Beta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at greater risk for hospitalisation and dying from Covid-19.

The observational study, which is due to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and published in The Lancet Global Health, found there was a 31% higher risk of in-hospital deaths during the country’s second wave of infections which were dominated by the Beta variant.

The Beta variant was first detected in SA in November.