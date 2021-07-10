COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | "It’s in your hands to minimise the spread of Covid-19": GP health department
July 10 2021 - 10:38
Beta variant of virus may increase risk for hospitalisation and death
A wide-ranging SA study suggests people infected with the Beta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at greater risk for hospitalisation and dying from Covid-19.
The observational study, which is due to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and published in The Lancet Global Health, found there was a 31% higher risk of in-hospital deaths during the country’s second wave of infections which were dominated by the Beta variant.
The Beta variant was first detected in SA in November.
July 10 2021 - 10:35
‘Mr President, you are destroying us — it’s a hospitality bloodbath out there’: hospitality sector
“Don't kill our industry with an extension of the level 4 lockdown.”
That was the plea to President Cycril Ramaphosa on Saturday from the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) and the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa).
“It is a hospitality bloodbath out there, with no support systems to fall back on,” said Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.
July 10 2021 - 08:42
It is your responsibility to act in order to limit the spread of the virus— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 9, 2021
Stay home as much as possible, and be safe from the spread of the virus. #StayHome