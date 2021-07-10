South Africa

Ranger danger: Ford outlet lashed for advertising deal that didn’t exist

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
10 July 2021 - 12:22
A Ford Ranger double cab similar to the model which attracted Xagarey Meyer's attention in an Instagram ad.
Image: Ford SA

A Ford dealership that advertised a bakkie at a price nearly 20% lower than it was actually available has been reprimanded by the ad watchdog.

Barloworld Ford Bruma placed an ad on Instagram offering a Ford Ranger double cab at R6,740 a month over 48 months at an interest rate of 4.29%.

Xagarey Meyer complained to the ad watchdog about a misleading ad posted by Ford Bruma.
Image: Twitter/Xagarey Meyer

But when would-be buyer Xagarey Meyer called the dealership he was told the lowest price it could offer was R8,000 a month.

Meyer told the Advertising Regulatory Board that when he asked how he could get the bakkie for the advertised price, he was told “it would be impossible”.

After Meyer complained to the watchdog that the ad was misleading, Ford Bruma contacted him and said it would honour the deal at the advertised price, the ARM said in its finding on Friday.

But Meyer said he then discovered that in order to pay the lower monthly amount, he would also face a large balloon payment at the end of the four years.

Ford Bruma told the watchdog Meyer's complaint was about what its sales person told him, rather than its ad, and he should apply to Ford Credit for finance “to test the validity of the advert”.

The misleading ad banned by the Advertising Regulatory Board.
Image: Instagram/Ford Bruma

Because he had not done so, it said, there was no dispute the ARM could adjudicate.

But the watchdog disagreed, saying its mandate was to ensure ads comply with the advertising code, not to facilitate or mediate disputes between businesses and their customers.

“Despite this clarity, [Ford Bruma] failed to address the merits of the complaint and the advertisement,” it said, before issuing its finding.

It chastised the dealership for putting an asterisk after the price in its ad without clarifying what it referred to, and said the ad also failed to mention the balloon payment.

Ford Bruma argued that these details were in its terms and conditions, but the watchdog said: “There is an established principle that the terms and conditions cannot be relied upon to clear up a misleading impression already created.

“Advertisements offering motor vehicles on a lease or rental basis should include full details on the payments to be made and the basis on which the residual value will be determined if ownership of the vehicle is obtained at the end of the agreement.

“The price stated in such advertising must be a true reflection of the actual price to be paid by the lessee or hirer.”

Ford Bruma was instructed to withdraw or amend any remaining advertising that advertises the R6,740 price without clarification.

TimesLIVE

