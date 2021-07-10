Ranger danger: Ford outlet lashed for advertising deal that didn’t exist

But when would-be buyer Xagarey Meyer called the dealership he was told the lowest price it could offer was R8,000 a month.

Meyer told the Advertising Regulatory Board that when he asked how he could get the bakkie for the advertised price, he was told “it would be impossible”.

After Meyer complained to the watchdog that the ad was misleading, Ford Bruma contacted him and said it would honour the deal at the advertised price, the ARM said in its finding on Friday.

But Meyer said he then discovered that in order to pay the lower monthly amount, he would also face a large balloon payment at the end of the four years.

Ford Bruma told the watchdog Meyer's complaint was about what its sales person told him, rather than its ad, and he should apply to Ford Credit for finance “to test the validity of the advert”.