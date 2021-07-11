Brrrrrace for cold, wet weather this week, warns SA Weather Service

Gale force winds, extreme cold, snow, extremely high waves and rainfall leading to flooding.

These are the conditions the SA Weather Service has issued to people living in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape provinces for this week.

A cold front is predicted to hit Cape Town on Monday morning, causing strong winds from Cape Colombine to Cape Agulhas, leading to significant wave heights of up to 6.5m at Cape Agulhas and Hondeklip Bay in the morning and moving to Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

High tides can be expected on Monday and Tuesday, with a possibility of infrastructure damage being caused along the Western Cape coastline.

It will be very cold in the Western and Northern Cape, with snowfall as deep as 5-to-15cm along the western mountains of the Western Cape.