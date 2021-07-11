South Africa

Durban becomes first city in SA to seek private power deal

11 July 2021 - 11:30 By Antony Sguazzin
The city is seeking a “diverse mix of sustainable, dispatchable and reliable power generation technologies,” the municipality said on its website.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015/ File photo

The eThekwini municipality has become the first in the country to seek proposals for private power generation.

The municipality on Friday released a request for information for the supply of 400 megawatts of power in a bid to ease reliance on Eskom, which has subjected the country to intermittent power outages for more than a decade. It will also allow the city of 3.8m people, which houses Africa’s largest port, to get more of its energy from renewable sources as Eskom relies almost entirely on coal.

The request follows the decision by the government last year to allow cities to buy power from providers other than Eskom.

Johannesburg and Cape Town have similar plans. The City of Johannesburg will issue a request for information for the construction of a 150-megawatt solar plant, 50 megawatts of rooftop solar panels and the refurbishment of an idle gas-fired plant that could generate 20 megawatts in September, the municipality said in a presentation early last month. It will also seek information for the installation of 100 megawatts of battery storage.

