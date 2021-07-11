South Africa

SA records 16,302 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

11 July 2021 - 19:55 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

The new cases came at a positivity rate of 30.4%.

The NICD said that there were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning that 64,289 people have died from the coronavirus in SA to date.

Of the new cases, the NICD said that 8,543 were recorded in Gauteng, followed by 1,945 cases recorded in the Western Cape.

In some good news, the NICD reported that the 7-day moving average of new cases had declined.

The total number of cases today (16,302) is lower than yesterday (21,610) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (18,958)," the NICD said.

The NICD added that there were also 459 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are currently 16,341 people being treated in the country's public or private facilities.

