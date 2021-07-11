SA records 16,302 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

The new cases came at a positivity rate of 30.4%.

The NICD said that there were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning that 64,289 people have died from the coronavirus in SA to date.

Of the new cases, the NICD said that 8,543 were recorded in Gauteng, followed by 1,945 cases recorded in the Western Cape.