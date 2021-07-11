South Africa

'Shots fired at vehicles', shops looted and cars torched as protests hit Joburg

Joburg metro police report 'continuous riots' in several parts of the city on Sunday morning, but police were not willing to immediately state whether these were linked to protests in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma.

Matthew Savides Night news editor
11 July 2021 - 09:27
A building was on fire on Jules street in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, seemingly linked to ongoing protests in the area. The protests appear to be linked to those in KwaZulu-Natal in recent days in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, but police were not willing to immediately confirm this.
A building was on fire on Jules street in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, seemingly linked to ongoing protests in the area. The protests appear to be linked to those in KwaZulu-Natal in recent days in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, but police were not willing to immediately confirm this.
Image: Johannesburg Metro Police Department via Twitter

Johannesburg's M2 freeway was closed on Sunday morning as protest action spread to Gauteng late on Saturday night.

The freeway was closed in both directions in the region of the Denver extension, said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

This after protesters burnt tyres and blockaded the road.

But there were further closures between Benrose and Cleveland due to "continuous riots in the area", the JMPD said on its Twitter account. There were also "reports of shots being fired at passing vehicles".

A building was on fire on Jules Street in Jeppestown, seemingly linked to the protests in the area.

Minnaar said that there were also "shops looted and vehicles torched" in the Maboneng and Alexandra areas overnight, but the number of damaged stores and vehicles had not been confirmed yet .

Asked if the protests were linked to those seen in KwaZulu-Natal in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, Minnaar said: "I cannot confirm that. All I can confirm is that there has been protest action."

According to him, the protests started at about 10.30pm and continued into Sunday morning. Police were monitoring and responding to the situation.

On Sunday morning SAPS said a statement on the latest developments was being prepared and would be released soon. This story will be updated when that statement is released.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Millions of rand of KZN infrastructure damaged in violent ‘Free Jacob Zuma’ protests

The KwaZulu-Natal government pleaded for calm on Friday amid protests believed to be part of a violent “Free Jacob Zuma and shut down KZN” campaign.
News
1 day ago

Tanker and car carrier among 23 vehicles torched in N3 Zuma protest

The consequences of the violent protests that plagued KwaZulu-Natal on Friday spilt over into Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

Police deployed to Nkandla as protest action grows in KZN

The deployment came during widespread protests in and around Durban following a viral message in support of former president Jacob Zuma after he was ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches South Africa
  2. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  3. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa
  4. 'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma South Africa
  5. Pictures showing Jacob Zuma in prison after early morning admission were ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola