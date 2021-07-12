South Africa

Another 220 Covid-19 deaths and 11,182 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours

12 July 2021 - 19:34 By TimesLIVE
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 64,509 as 220 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 64,509 as 220 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: File picture

SA recorded 220 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the recorded death toll to date to 64,509.

In the same period, according to figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there were 11,182 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA. This means that there have been 2,206,781 infections recorded to date.

According to the NICD, Gauteng again accounted for the majority of the new cases, with 50% (5,614 infections) recorded there. The Western Cape (1,225 cases), Limpopo (1,054 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (1,026) all breached the 1,000 mark for new infections.

There were also 571 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,505 people are being treated in the country's public or private facilities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A home-grown Covid vaccine would need a major combined effort

SA has recently witnessed a flurry of activity and announcements about Covid-19 vaccine acquisition and production, as the country enters the fray to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

What is secondary Covid-19 contact, and do I need to isolate?

It can be really scary when someone you know gets Covid-19, but do you need to isolate if your friend's brother gets the virus?
News
12 hours ago

‘I could hear the sound of the plastic … I just knew that was another body’: Covid-19 survivor

The trauma of hearing bodies being wrapped in plastic and then wheeled past her hospital bed night after night while she recovered from Covid-19 in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires