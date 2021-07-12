Another 220 Covid-19 deaths and 11,182 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours

According to the NICD, Gauteng again accounted for the majority of the new cases, with 50% (5,614 infections) recorded there. The Western Cape (1,225 cases), Limpopo (1,054 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (1,026) all breached the 1,000 mark for new infections.

There were also 571 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,505 people are being treated in the country's public or private facilities.

TimesLIVE