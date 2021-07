Boxer's narrow escape: I could hear gunshots and people shouting, 'Shaya, shaya'

Komanisi said he only saw how damaged his car was a few minutes later, after narrating his near-death experience to his girlfriend.

“I couldn’t believe how the car looked because I just imagined if that was me. I didn’t feel any pain until I woke up this morning. I realised that I was hit by a brick on the shoulder,” he said.

He said he could still hear people singing on the roads from his house.

“I am scared, I am terrified. I am in the house. I think I am going to nurse my life, stay in the house until its safe outside and see if my right shoulder is not badly hurt. I am not planning to go outside.”

Komanisi hopes there will be a resolution soon.

“It’s confusing and scary because a lot of people are going to lose their jobs. It’s terrifying, I don’t know when it’s going to end. I just hope there is a solution and those businesses are restored and people get back their jobs,” he said.

“I just hope everything goes back to normal. This is becoming worse than the pandemic.”

TimesLIVE