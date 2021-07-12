Business body welcomes military deployment to quell protests

Business Unity SA (Busa) says it welcomes the mobilisation of the military to help hard-pressed police units restore order in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal hit by violent protests and opportunistic incidents of crime since Friday.

“We welcome the mobilisation of the military,” Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said on Monday.

“We believe this decision should have been taken earlier, but urge the police and army to act urgently to protect people and property and arrest perpetrators.”

Busa had earlier called for calm in the wake of protests that have cost the country millions as rioters set fire to trucks, burnt buildings and looted stores in hotspots around the country.

The protests started in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday at the Mooi River toll plaza on the critical N3 artery which carries most of the country’s truck traffic.