COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Solidarity calls for privatisation of vaccine procurement
July 12 2021 - 07:30
What is secondary Covid-19 contact, and do I need to isolate?
“Primary contact is face-to-face contact with someone you received it from. A secondary contact would be a contact of a primary contact.
“People get confused with secondary contact. They think that they must go into quarantine because my friend's cousin has got it. You can't get it directly via a third party. Your primary contact first has to have Covid-19 before you have to worry.”
July 12 2021 - 07:26
Former KZN premier and Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane succumbs to Covid-19
Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and Eskom chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane died from Covid-19 complications on Monday morning.
July 12 2021 - 06:30
Australia's Covid-19 Delta outbreak worsens despite Sydney lockdown
The prospect of an extended lockdown in Sydney loomed on Monday as Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in Covid-19 cases for the year, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.
New South Wales state reported 112 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, almost all of them in Sydney, despite the country's biggest city entering its third week of lockdown. Case numbers have been at record levels for at least three days.
There was, however, a glimmer of light as the number of newly-infected people who were out in the community while infectious dropped to 34 from 45 on Sunday.
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the progress of that figure in coming days would determine whether Sydney's lockdown, due to end on Friday, would be extended.
"That's the number we need to get as close to zero as possible," Berejiklian said during her daily televised briefing. "It is really up to us.
The health expert advice will be based on what those numbers look like. I can't be clearer than that.
"Berejiklian said a majority of Monday's cases were family members or close friends of already infected persons, and pleaded with residents to comply with lockdown rules, which were tightened over the weekend.
Schools in Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, are closed, public gatherings are limited to two people and residents may only leave home for essential business, including work and grocery shopping.
Reuters
July 12 2021 - 06:15
Myanmar military says to ramp up oxygen supply as Covid-19 cases surge
Myanmar's military authorities will ensure that oxygen plants operate at full capacity to help treat Covid-19 patients as cases in the Southeast Asian country hit record highs, an army spokesman said on Monday.
Zaw Min Tun told a news conference that vaccinations would be extended to those below the age of 18.
He said Myanmar had an agreement with Russia for the production of five million vaccine doses a year.
Reuters
July 12 2021 - 06:00
'Government is the bottleneck in the vaccine process': Solidarity calls for privatisation of vaccine procurement
Solidarity believes it is time to improve SA's vaccine rollout by opening up the process beyond government’s current monopoly.
The trade union commissioned the independent research after determining that the death rate due to the coronavirus among its members was 40% higher now than it was this time last year. Also, it said, because vaccination is seen to be a way out of lockdown regulations — something its members were “sick of”.
“If people want to decide on vaccines, these should be available. Reality is that vaccines should have been available long ago. The government’s dealing with the vaccine process simply is a disgrace. SA still is among the worst vaccination countries in the world.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 53,653 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 16, 302 new cases, which represents a 30.4% positivity rate. A further 151 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 289 to date. Read more: https://t.co/oGJpQDOoid pic.twitter.com/xLu2G8t5Rc— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 11, 2021