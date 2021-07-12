South Africa

Dali Mpofu presents Jacob Zuma’s case to Constitutional Court

12 July 2021 - 15:01 By Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma with advocate Dali Mpofu. File image.
Former president Jacob Zuma with advocate Dali Mpofu. File image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

By hearing the state capture inquiry’s application to hold former president Jacob Zuma in contempt directly, and not as an appeal from a lower court, the Constitutional Court had to treat itself the same way it treated any lower court: if its judgment breached Zuma’s constitutional rights, it must reverse it, argued Zuma’s counsel advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu was making Zuma’s case to the Constitutional Court the apex court, from which there is no appeal that it must reverse or “rescind” its earlier judgment which found Zuma in contempt and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. Zuma was taken into custody last Wednesday.

The state capture inquiry went straight to the ConCourt to ask it to order that Zuma be compelled to obey its summons, and the court granted that order in January.

The inquiry then summoned him to appear in February but he did not go, putting him in breach of the court’s order. The inquiry then went back to the Constitutional Court to ask for an order that Zuma be held in contempt of court. That order was granted earlier this month and Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Both times the inquiry approached the ConCourt, Zuma refused to participate in the proceedings. He also declined a further direction from the court to address him on an appropriate penalty if it were to find him in contempt. Instead he made public statements claiming he was being targeted and accusing some judges of betraying their oath of office.

LIVE UPDATES | Zuma's snubs 'unacceptable', says lawyer, but asks if it's in the interest of justice to jail him

The Constitutional Court on Monday began hearing the application by jailed former president Jacob Zuma to set aside its ruling that sent him to ...
News
7 hours ago

In court on Monday, Mpofu said a contempt order had “criminal consequences” but Zuma had not been granted the rights of other criminal accused. These included the right not to be detained without trial, the right to a fair trial and the right of every criminal accused to have their conviction and sentence reassessed on appeal, he said.

When this happened, it was a “rescindable error” that the majority did not consider whether these limitations of his rights were justifiable under the constitution.

He said the rules on rescission — which normally require the court be given new information that, if it were known at the time, would have led to a different judgment should not be applied mechanically.

If the ConCourt agreed the majority decision of the court was unconstitutional, it would have to do something about it, he said.

Even if Zuma’s application did not fit neatly within the rescission rules, the court still had the duty to fix its error under section 38 of the constitution, which allows a person who believes their rights have been infringed to approach a competent court, and section 172 of the constitution, which says a court must declare conduct that is unconstitutional to be so and make an order that is just and equitable.

Zuma back in court for another test of the rule of law

Jacob Zuma “is the first person in the historyof South Africa, before or after democracy, to serve a prison sentence without enjoying all the rights ...
News
1 day ago

In response to questions from the bench, Mpofu said the court had to rescind its judgment, notwithstanding the fact that Zuma had steadfastly refused to participate in the litigation up to this point.

Certain constitutional rights including the right to a fair trial, the “flagship right” in Zuma’s case cannot be waived, he said.

He implored the court to “look beyond the history, look beyond the insults, look beyond the cocking a snook at the opportunities that were granted by the Constitutional Court,  and simply say, as they said in S v Makwanyane, the rights in the constitution are reserved for the worst among us”.

S v Makwanyane was the seminal judgment that invalidated the death penalty as unconstitutional.

Mpofu also asked that if the court did not hand down judgment immediately, Zuma be released from custody in the meantime.

Argument continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

News of MaKhumalo’s death is ‘devoid of truth’ — Jacob Zuma Foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has quashed speculation that Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma has died.
News
4 hours ago

Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rand ...
News
8 hours ago

Michael Zuma, former president's younger brother, dies after long illness

Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael Zuma, has died after a long illness.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires