South Africa

Durban vaccination sites, Dis-Chem testing stations in KZN closed due to 'civil unrest'

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 July 2021 - 12:20
Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters since Friday when the protest action saw violence erupting across KZN. It has since spread to Gauteng.
Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters since Friday when the protest action saw violence erupting across KZN. It has since spread to Gauteng.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Clinics and community vaccination sites in Durban were closed on Monday as protesters continued to go on the rampage in and around the city.

Dis-Chem also announced that its pharmacies, vaccination sites and drive-through testing stations would be closed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The eThekwini municipality said it closed its clinics due to threats directed at health facilities in the city.

“The ongoing civil unrest has also affected community vaccination sites which have been unable to operate today. The municipality will reassess the situation during the day and advise the public accordingly.”

Residents who qualify for phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, which includes those aged 50 and above, were urged to continue to register to receive the vaccine. 

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

A number of government building closed early as well as banks operating in malls throughout the city. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Six people killed as violence sweeps across Gauteng and KZN, 219 arrests

The police on Monday said they are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of six people since violent protests erupted in Gauteng and ...
News
3 hours ago

Private ambulance association pulls vehicles off the road as protests continue in KZN

More than 30 private ambulance services in KwaZulu-Natal stopped operating to protect their vehicles from rampaging protesters on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

Gunshots and explosions ring out in KZN as violent protests continue

Protesters continued to loot shopping centres in KZN on Monday morning. Some were seen walking off with appliances including TVs and washing ...
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  4. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa
  5. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...