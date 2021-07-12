'Government is the bottleneck in the vaccine process': Solidarity calls for privatisation of vaccine procurement

“One of the main reasons for this is that our ineffective government has been centralising the process. In the SA circumstances this cannot work. Solidarity and AfriForum are fighting in court against the nationalisation of vaccines.

“We have to put an end to government centralisation of vaccines. The government is the bottleneck in the vaccine process. There is little trust in them and they have little capability,” the research stated.

Solidarity instructed researchers to look at the safety, risks and other factors concerning the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and noted that there is a lack of information on China’s Sinovac and the Russian Sputnik V.

The research — titled “Vaccines — Helping or Hurting” — showed that vaccines do not guarantee that people will not contract Covid-19, but rather that the risk of infection is lowered, as is the chance of getting seriously sick or dying.

“There is more risk in not being vaccinated,” the union found.

And it does not eliminate the need for continued sound principles of hygiene, physical distancing and maintaining good health through proper eating and exercise.

The Covid-19 fatality rate was found to be 2.2%, or 22 deaths for every 1,000 patients who test positive, which is more than twice as high as flu, which has a fatality rate of one death for every 1,000 patients.