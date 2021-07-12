South Africa

‘Heartbreaking speech' or hogwash?- SA reacts to Duduzane's video on Zuma’s arrest

12 July 2021 - 14:00
Duduzane Zuma with his father Jacob at a gathering at Freedom Park in Pietermaritzburg.
Duduzane Zuma with his father Jacob at a gathering at Freedom Park in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Duduzane Zuma’s latest statement about his father's incarceration has got tongues wagging online.

The former president is serving a 15-month sentence of contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after he failed to appear at the state capture inquiry.

In a now-viral video shared on social media, Duduzane said his father’s arrest was a “simple thing” and he was working hard to get him out of prison. He claimed Zuma’s incarceration was not going to solve what is happening in the country, and said his father “carries the hopes, aspirations and dreams of millions of people”.

“You think you’re locking up an individual who is a being on his own. That’s not the case. You’re locking up someone who carries a light for people. You’re locking up someone who is the embodiment of what coming from nothing and becoming somebody in life is about,” said Duduzane.

“You’re locking up someone who has contributed to the best of his abilities to get things to where they are in this country him and a whole host of other people who have done so before.”

Duduzane said Zuma is an old man who has been “targeted” throughout his political career.

“He’s 79 years old, guys. Stop playing games. There’s more happening in this country than locking up one man you believe is the root cause of all these issues. That’s not the case. Stop lying to people and focus on the real issues,” said Duduzane.

On social media, many users expressed their opinions about the video.

While some applauded him for speaking out in defence of his father, others claimed he lacked understanding of the case.

READ MORE:

Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rand ...
News
6 hours ago

'It's unacceptable': Havoc grips KZN as Zuma jail rage erupts

Agri SA says citrus worth R15m on its way to Durban harbour for export was destroyed in protests on Friday by people calling for Jacob Zuma's release ...
News
1 day ago

‘Stop the violence’: ANC’s instruction to leaders over KZN Zuma turmoil

The ANC has called on party leaders in KwaZulu-Natal and national executive committee  deployees to stem violence during protests over the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  4. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa
  5. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...