South Africa

Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 July 2021 - 09:16
The fence around the Hluhluwe Game Reserve is still intact, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said on Monday.
The fence around the Hluhluwe Game Reserve is still intact, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said on Monday.
Image: Daniel Born

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has debunked a social media post claiming that the fence around Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal had been pulled down by protesters.

“Please note that the video being circulated purporting to show that the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park’s fence has been destroyed is an old video. It was taken by Ezemvelo on May 12 2021 following the community protest by the community of Biliya community,” said Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo on Monday morning.

He said there had been no damage to property at this stage. 

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against the peddling of fake news, during his address on Sunday night, condemning “attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago”.

“I ask that you think carefully before sharing anything on social media or elsewhere that may not be accurate or verified.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gunshots and explosions ring out in KZN as violent protests continue

Protesters continued to loot shopping centres in KZN on Monday morning. Some were seen walking off with appliances including TVs and washing ...
News
3 hours ago

Damage of at least R100m caused by protests, says KZN government

"Conservative estimates" are that the damage to private and public property in the province is at approximately R100m, but this could increase as ...
Politics
18 hours ago

UPDATE | SABC crew 'robbed at gunpoint' covering violent Joburg riots

Joburg metro police reported 'continuous riots' in several parts of the city on Sunday morning, including 'shots fired at vehicles' on the M2 freeway.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  2. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  3. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa
  5. 'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is burning’: Looting and violence causes chaos in KZN
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires