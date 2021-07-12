IN QUOTES | 7 things you need to know about SA remaining on alert level 4 lockdown

SA will remain on alert level 4 for two more weeks due to a continued surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the country’s response to Covid-19 on Sunday and maintained the ban on alcohol sales and social gatherings.

The address comes two weeks after Ramaphosa announced that SA would move to alert level 4.

He said the restrictions were necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ease the pressure on the health system.

Here are seven important things you need to know from the address:

Infections are rising

“In the last two weeks over 4,200 South Africans have lost their lives to Covid-19. While Gauteng accounts for more than half of new infections, infections are rapidly increasing in the Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.”