LIVE UPDATES: Mpofu proffers PW Botha example but judge rebuts
Jacob Zuma’s fate to be decided: Will he stay in jail?
The Constitutional Court on Monday began hearing the application by former president Jacob Zuma to set aside its ruling that sent him to prison.
The former president was jailed last week after he was found guilty of contempt of court for repeatedly snubbing calls by the state capture inquiry, chaired by acting chief justice, Raymond Zondo, to appear and give evidence.
11am update
Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu drew a comparison with the 1998 incident when another former president, PW Botha, was found guilty of contempt for repeatedly refusing to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) about his role in atrocities committed under his rule during apartheid.
Mpofu argued that while Zuma and Botha committed the same “crime” by refusing to appear before an officially appointed commission, Botha was given the right to a fair trial for the crime.
“The difference between Botha and Zuma is Botha went to court, got a suspended sentence and a fine and so on. He had all his rights of appeal whereas former president Zuma did not have that. He did not have the right, which this court said was so sacred,” Mpofu argued.
“Two persons have done the same thing. One was dealt with in a way that deals with section 35 and was given a proper trial. The other was not given a trial,” Mpofu said.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned this line of argument, saying the steps followed by the state capture inquiry, which Zuma had snubbed, were not the same as those which the TRC pursued.
In Zuma’s case, after he had snubbed the state inquiry inquiry, an application for an order for him to be granted a summons was put to the Constitutional Court. Upon his failure to comply with that summons, there was an application for him to be convicted of contempt of court.
The TRC did not approach the Constitutional Court in a similar fashion.
“Therefore there’s no comparison at all,” said Madlanga.
In Botha’s case, the high court later overturned his conviction. This was because Botha was called to testify after the law establishing the commission expired and before it was extended.
10am update
“Who shall guard the guardians?”
This was the question posed by Mpofu as Zuma’s case began.
Mpofu laid out his argument, saying it seemed the Constitutional Court may have erred in its judgment that led the former president to jail last week after he was found guilty of contempt of court.
After hearing Mpofu’s argument, justice Zukisa Tshiqi asked: “The former president was notified that there was an application brought to this court. He was aware that what was sought was for him to be held in contempt. He knew the application was to hold him in contempt and he elected not to participate. The court then made it an order to hold him in contempt.”
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media about the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.
Tshiqi asked whether Mpofu was saying that in every judgment it is OK for a party to sit back and not reply and then come with an application for a rescission?
Mpofu asked whether a person would be without a remedy because they had earlier elected not to oppose an application.
“It simply cannot be our law, even in logic,” Mpofu argued.
He said the court cannot say an applicant could forfeit his right to life simply because he had thought a matter he believed would be frivolous was entertained by the court, which ultimately ruled against him.
He highlighted there were several rights a person could not waive, including the right to a free trial.
“At any point when you perceive your rights have been infringed, there should be a remedy. For every right there should be a remedy otherwise the rights of the Constitutional Court are hollow,” Mpofu argued.
He had submitted that the Constitutional Court itself may have exceeded the Constitution.
“We don’t say this very lightly but we say it because it relates to the supremacy of our Constitution,” he said.
Mpofu argued that it is the Constitution that is supreme and not the Constitutional Court.
Trying to soften his blow, Mpofu said such errors were made even in lower courts.
“If you could assume that the order [to jail Zuma without trial] was unconstitutional or exceeded the defence of the Constitutional Court, the question is what should happen? What should happen is what happens on a daily basis. The aggrieved must approach the court to seek relief,” Mpofu said.
He said while there was “awkwardness” in bringing the order before the same apex court, there is “nothing earth-shattering about that”.
Mpofu said all the court needed to establish was whether it infringed on Zuma’s rights when it moved to jail the former president without trial. If that is the case, he said, it should move to rectify this.
The case is being heard after Zuma last week started serving his 15-month sentence in a correctional facility in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.
Proceedings continue.
Background
Zuma filed the application on June 2, shortly after the court ordered he had a matter of days to hand himself over to police to start serving his jail term.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s foundation confirmed he was on his way to “hand himself over” to prison authorities after he left his Nkandla homestead in a large convoy of vehicles just before midnight on July 7 2021.
Zuma has given three reasons why he did not heed the calls to attend the state capture inquiry proceedings.
His reasons include that he did not participate in the contempt proceedings for medical reasons, he lacked financial resources, and because he had sought the recusal of the chairperson of the inquiry [Zondo], he accordingly, felt his abstention was reasonable, “notwithstanding that it was at odds with the order made by the Constitutional Court compelling him to attend”.
Zumas application is being heard virtually as he is behind bars after handing himself over to authorities on Wednesday night.
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has added its voice to the matter, joining as a friend of the court. In its papers, it labelled Zuma’s latest court action as “another attempt by Mr Zuma to make a mockery of legal process and the judiciary”.
The foundation has submitted that Zuma has failed to meet the requirements for a rescission application, and that there is no patent error or omission in the order granted by the court.
“Moreover, HSF submits that the Constitutional Court, in the contempt proceedings, already dealt with all the issues Mr Zuma has raised in this application. Accordingly, these reasons, all of which have been previously traversed, cannot now be presented as rescindable errors. In any event, HSF submits that Mr Zuma’s failure, by choice, to plead these issues during the contempt proceedings does not have the effect of rendering the consequent judgment erroneous,” the foundation said.
The application is being heard as #FreeJacobZuma protests have flared up across the country. Pro-Zuma supporters went on the rampage in KwaZulu-Natal, and the protests have turned into widespread looting and torching of shops and establishments.
The protests have spread to other provinces.
TimesLIVE