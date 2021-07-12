LIVE UPDATES: Mpofu proffers PW Botha example but judge rebuts

The former president was jailed last week after he was found guilty of contempt of court for repeatedly snubbing calls by the state capture inquiry, chaired by acting chief justice, Raymond Zondo, to appear and give evidence.

11am update

Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu drew a comparison with the 1998 incident when another former president, PW Botha, was found guilty of contempt for repeatedly refusing to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) about his role in atrocities committed under his rule during apartheid.

Mpofu argued that while Zuma and Botha committed the same “crime” by refusing to appear before an officially appointed commission, Botha was given the right to a fair trial for the crime.

“The difference between Botha and Zuma is Botha went to court, got a suspended sentence and a fine and so on. He had all his rights of appeal whereas former president Zuma did not have that. He did not have the right, which this court said was so sacred,” Mpofu argued.

“Two persons have done the same thing. One was dealt with in a way that deals with section 35 and was given a proper trial. The other was not given a trial,” Mpofu said.