LIVE UPDATES | Riots and looting: Mob sets mall in Vosloorus on fire
Rioting and violence has continued in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Monday, with scenes of shopping centres being looted and buildings burning.
Here are the latest stories covering the violence that has gripped parts of SA:
11:30am
Six people killed as violence sweeps across Gauteng and KZN, 219 arrests
The police on Monday said they are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of six people since violent protests erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), Col Brenda Muridili, said the first body of a man with gunshot wounds was found on Sunday morning close to the Alexandra clinic. Later in the day, officers found the body of a security guard with assault wounds in Jeppestown.
10:47am
Durban metro police were not looting, say city officials after video goes viral
eThekwini officials have quashed speculation that city police officers were participating in widespread looting and criminality that has plunged KwaZulu-Natal into anarchy.
This comes after a video circulated on social media showed uniformed officers packing goods, including coolers boxes, into an official vehicle.
10:30am
Malema on riots and looting: 'Where are the leaders to speak to their people?'
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken subtle shots at leaders in the country, asking where they are and if they are scared of their people.
The red beret leader took to Twitter at the weekend to weigh in on the deployment of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the potential deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), saying they shouldn't be the first call.
10:21am
WATCH | ‘SA is burning’: Looting and violence chaos in KZN and Gauteng
10:17am
Mob sets mall in Vosloorus on fire — several shops looted, M2 closed in Gauteng
A violent mob on Monday morning set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus alight, Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said.
“I can confirm that we have received a call that Naledi Mall is on fire. Firefighters can’t access the scene because of the rioting crowds. We are still waiting for backup,” spokesperson William Ntladi told TimesLIVE.
This after the mall was looted and vandalised on Sunday.
8:38am
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rand worth of damage after violent looting, fiery protests and national road closures in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign.
On Sunday night, Jacob Zuma's daughter tweeted: “How does our Proxy President for WMC tell us live that he is watching people’s Twitter accounts ... that is why we have no leadership in the country, ubusy neTwitter ... what a joke!!! Our people are hungry. Our people don’t have jobs. Go work and stop stalking people on Twitter ...”
7:59am
Gunshots and explosions ring out in KZN as violent protests continue
As gunshots and explosions rang out when looting and mayhem continued in many parts KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, major routes were closed to traffic, Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.
Protesters continued to loot shopping centres on Monday morning. Some were seen walking off with appliances, including TVs and washing machines, and trolleys filled to the brim.
7:15am
'A business of tears,' says trucking industry targeted by rioters
The transport business in SA is “a business that only brings tears and more tears”, says Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly after riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal where trucks were again a favourite target for rioters.
Kelly said it was reported that 30 trucks had been set alight in the province since the violence started.