Metro police deployed in Mamelodi and Pretoria CBD to tackle lawlessness

Community safety and emergency services MMC Karen Meyer says the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) will support the police and the military in operations against lawlessness in the metro.

Meyer said TMPD members had been deployed and were maintaining high visibility, particularly in volatile areas such as the Pretoria CBD and Mamelodi.

“Our TMPD teams are working with the police to bolster efforts to combat and contain the lawlessness that flared up in recent days. TMPD will operate within the national joint operational plan, which will also guide further deployment and operations,” said Meyer.

The city welcomed the deployment of the military in Gauteng to support law enforcement agencies.