Metro police deployed in Mamelodi and Pretoria CBD to tackle lawlessness

Residents urged not to engage in armed confrontation with looters

12 July 2021 - 15:25
A police officer stands in a debris-strewn Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg. Protests that started in KwaZulu-Natal have spread to Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Community safety and emergency services MMC Karen Meyer says the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) will support the police and the military in operations against lawlessness in the metro.

Meyer said TMPD members had been deployed and were maintaining high visibility, particularly in volatile areas such as the Pretoria CBD and Mamelodi.

“Our TMPD teams are working with the police to bolster efforts to combat and contain the lawlessness that flared up in recent days. TMPD will operate within the national joint operational plan, which will also guide further deployment and operations,” said Meyer.

The city welcomed the deployment of the military in Gauteng to support law enforcement agencies.

She said areas of concern in the city included major highways in and around Mamelodi, Hammanskraal and several parts of the CBD.

“Major routes into the city from Mabopane, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa are also affected. Residents are urged to be extra cautious on major roads and at shopping centres.

“Shopping malls and individual shops are closing in the most volatile areas for fear of looting. We strongly advise against residents and business owners taking the law into their own hands by engaging in armed confrontation with these criminals.

“It is the job of law enforcement agencies to restore and maintain law and order. We also request that private security companies work together with law enforcement in the city to ensure the lives and property of our residents are protected.”

