News of MaKhumalo’s death is ‘devoid of truth’ — Jacob Zuma Foundation
12 July 2021 - 12:25
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has quashed speculation that Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma has died.
This comes after unconfirmed reports surfaced on television attributed to former statistician-general Pali Lehohla that the former president’s first wife died on Monday.
Dear ALL— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 12, 2021
Following media enquiries, the Foundation checked with the family and can confirm that the rumour about First Lady MaKhumalo having passed on is devoid of truth. Long Live Mama Wesizwe
The broadcast channel said the reports were unconfirmed.
The speculation comes amid widespread anarchy, civil unrest and looting throughout KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as part of a campaign to free the former president.
TimesLIVE