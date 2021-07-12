Police, MEC warn Eastern Cape against pro-Zuma mass protests

As messages threatening huge pro-Zuma protests in the Eastern Cape this week circulated widely on social media on Monday, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) ​spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili issued a warning to those behind the calls.

The messages claimed there would be “huge” protests in Gqeberha, Bhisho, East London and Mthatha on Tuesday.

Reportedly there were protests in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Makhanda on Monday morning. But the messages shared on social media implied that there would be a total shutdown on Tuesday.

​“A warning is issued to those circulating inflammatory messages, inciting violence and lawlessness, that they refrain from doing so,” Muridili said.