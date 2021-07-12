Police on leave or deployed elsewhere to be recalled to curb looting: Popcru

Aisa’s executive director Shenilla Mohamed said they were concerned by reports of a lack of police response or presence in many of the hotspot areas where violence and looting continue unabated.

“We understand that it is not always possible for the police to be everywhere and that the looting happens sporadically, but there is clearly a need for more boots on the ground to stop the anarchy and bring an end to this lawlessness,” said Mohamed.

Mohamed said while the low level of police visibility and presence is worrying and must be dealt with, police must also ensure they comply with international and national laws of standard when it comes to the use of force.

“We recognise that people are suffering, there is massive inequality and people are hungry and unemployed, and that this has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, violence and looting is not the answer and sustainable solutions need to be found to address this.

“We also condemn the reported attacks on journalists who are out in the streets trying to cover what is happening. Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs without fear and these attacks on the media are a clear sign that the situation is degenerating and swift action by the authorities is needed,” said Mohamed.

