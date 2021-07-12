South Africa

Private ambulance association pulls vehicles off the road as protests continue in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 July 2021 - 10:01
KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services said ambulances have been blocked by protesters since the unrest started.
Amid the Covid-19 third wave, more than 30 private ambulance services in KwaZulu-Natal stopped operating to protect their vehicles from rampaging protesters on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services secretary-general Mario Booysen said the decision followed an attack on a government ambulance on Sunday night.

“Last night a government ambulance was set alight on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. At this stage, we don’t know if a patient was being transported or if there have been any injuries,” he said.

He said ambulances have been blocked by protesters since the unrest started.

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

