Pulling out all the socks: Eastern Cape man tells African stories through footwear

The country's hard lockdown last year changed many people's lives unexpectedly, and Thando Imam Stephans, a young entrepreneur from Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, is one of many who bore the brunt.

Before lockdown last year, he was running a small catering business and worked at a local radio station, but all this came to a grinding halt when the pandemic started.

“My business failed and my radio show was paused. I couldn't afford the rent. I sold some of my belongings. I then squatted at my friend's place. I didn't want to go back home.

“I grew up with my both parents, my little brother, and my sister. But later on, my parents divorced so I had to stay with my grandparents to complete my matric,” Stephans said.