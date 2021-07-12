South Africa

Riots spread to Tshwane as police confirm looting of malls

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
12 July 2021 - 22:15
Police officers have been involved in running battles with looters in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS officers were involved in running battles with looters on Monday night as violent protests continued to spread across Gauteng.

Metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said operations from earlier in the day were continuing, and confirmed that there had been looting at Denlyn Mall, in Mamelodi West, after 8pm on Monday.

“The operation is still on. Will disclose that at a later stage,” he said when asked if there had been arrests.

Mamelodi Community Policing Forum chairman Eddie Mnguni told TimesLIVE that there was also looting at Mamelodi Mall.

He said that liquors stores and a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Denlyn Mall had been torched.

“The chaos happened after dark some by organised gangs operating in Mamelodi.

"Mamelodi was gutted today. I want to reiterate, it had nothing to do with politics. It was just criminal.”

@TrafficSA tweeted: “Pretoria — Mamelodi: #LOOTING underway at Mamelodi Mall — Reports say police are firing rounds to disperse the looters — STAY AWAY #StateofEmergency”

A video posted on Twitter by @Beesting012 showed looters smashing open the shop front window of a Sterns jewellery store. A woman can be heard crying as looters run past her.

