From looting to eradicating poverty — 5 key takeouts from Ramaphosa’s national address

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on Monday as unrest continued across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He announced the deployment of the defence force in affected areas to quell the violence.

He said the protests, which broke out after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, had their roots in political frustration and anger but have become opportunistic acts of violence and criminality.

Here are five important takeouts from his address:

Destructive behaviour and violence are unjustified

Ramaphosa said while the constitution allows people to protest, he condemned looting and destruction of property.

“There is no grievance, nor any political cause, that can justify the violence and destruction that we have seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Our constitution guarantees the right of every person to protest, to organise, to engage in free expression and free association. It gives every person an equal right to protection before the law, and confers on every person a responsibility to respect and uphold the rights of others.”

The health system and the economy are bearing the brunt

Ramaphosa said the vaccination rollout at healthcare facilities and pharmacies has been affected by the unrest.

“Our sick cannot get medication from pharmacies, food does not reach supermarket shelves, and health workers cannot go to work.

“Our vaccination programme has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum. This will have lasting effects on our ability to consolidate some of the progress we were already witnessing in our economic recovery.”