From looting to eradicating poverty — 5 key takeouts from Ramaphosa’s national address
President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on Monday as unrest continued across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
He announced the deployment of the defence force in affected areas to quell the violence.
He said the protests, which broke out after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, had their roots in political frustration and anger but have become opportunistic acts of violence and criminality.
Here are five important takeouts from his address:
Destructive behaviour and violence are unjustified
Ramaphosa said while the constitution allows people to protest, he condemned looting and destruction of property.
“There is no grievance, nor any political cause, that can justify the violence and destruction that we have seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
“Our constitution guarantees the right of every person to protest, to organise, to engage in free expression and free association. It gives every person an equal right to protection before the law, and confers on every person a responsibility to respect and uphold the rights of others.”
The health system and the economy are bearing the brunt
Ramaphosa said the vaccination rollout at healthcare facilities and pharmacies has been affected by the unrest.
“Our sick cannot get medication from pharmacies, food does not reach supermarket shelves, and health workers cannot go to work.
“Our vaccination programme has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum. This will have lasting effects on our ability to consolidate some of the progress we were already witnessing in our economic recovery.”
Preserving lives
The president said it was vital to prevent further loss of lives. He announced the deployment of the SANDF in all affected areas. He said members of the SAPS who are on leave have been asked to return to work.
“As the commander-in-chief of the SA Defence Force, I have today authorised the deployment of defence force personnel in support of the operations of the SA Police Service.
“The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure — known as NatJOINTS — has intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.”
Accountability
Ramaphosa said individuals who are inciting and participating in acts of violence will be brought to book.
“We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure that they face the full might of our law. We will restore calm and order so that we can get on with the task of rebuilding this country and creating a better life for its people.”
Unemployment is unsustainable
The president said the unrest has demonstrated the need for urgency in tackling unemployment and poverty.
“This moment has thrown into stark relief what we already knew: that the level of unemployment, poverty and inequality in our society is unsustainable.
We cannot expect a lasting and durable peace if we do not create jobs and build a more just and equitable society in which all South Africans can participate freely and equally. We must therefore commit ourselves not only to peace but to greater economic opportunity for all.”