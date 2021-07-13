Gauteng travel restrictions adjusted for politicians — here’s what has changed
Travel in and out of Gauteng has been adjusted for political members who “occupy top five positions” in their parties.
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published the government gazette which introduces new restrictions for SA’s level 4 lockdown.
The gazette was issued after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of level 4 for another 14 days on Sunday.
The adjusted level is set to remain in place until July 25 and will be reviewed again.
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for members of provincial legislature, councillors and members of political parties who occupy the top five positions of the party at a national, provincial and regional level,” the gazette stated.
Before the extension, the previous gazette permitted travel for MPs to oversee their responsibilities.
The new regulations for politicians comes less than a week after environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy published a short government gazette for the biodiversity sector, allowing hunters to cross Gauteng’s border to obtain “meat for consumption”.
“Interprovincial travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for hunting with the primary purpose of obtaining meat for consumption and culling,” the gazette stated.
Other changes made in the gazette by Dlamini-Zuma include the opening of gyms, fitness centres and sit-downs at restaurants subject to a limitation of 50 people or fewer.
The gazette stated people should be more than 1.5m away from each other, and if the floor space is too small to accommodate 50 people, then not more than 50% capacity may be used.