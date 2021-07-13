Gauteng travel restrictions adjusted for politicians — here’s what has changed

Travel in and out of Gauteng has been adjusted for political members who “occupy top five positions” in their parties.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published the government gazette which introduces new restrictions for SA’s level 4 lockdown.

The gazette was issued after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of level 4 for another 14 days on Sunday.

The adjusted level is set to remain in place until July 25 and will be reviewed again.