South Africa

IN PICS | Police and soldiers step in as looting continues in Gauteng and KZN

13 July 2021 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Widespread looting continued in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday as police, soldiers and private security members tried to restore calm to the affected areas.

Police monitor arrested looters as they lie on their stomachs in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
Police monitor arrested looters as they lie on their stomachs in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Two men drowned in a sewerage drain after fleeing from police in Vlakfontein on July 13 2021.
Two men drowned in a sewerage drain after fleeing from police in Vlakfontein on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Earlier on Tuesday Gauteng premier David Makhura called for peace and calm after a deadly stampede claimed the lives of 10 people at the Ndofaya Mall in Soweto. 

The provincial death toll as a result of violent protests and looting of businesses has risen to 19, he said.

A private security member helps police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
A private security member helps police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021. Alon Skuy
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021. Alon Skuy
Image: Alon Skuy
Scores of people were arrested in Vosloorus as the looting and violent protests continued in Gauteng on July 13 2021.
Scores of people were arrested in Vosloorus as the looting and violent protests continued in Gauteng on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Private security members help police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Private security members help police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
A member of the SANDF patrols in Soweto on July 13 2021 after the violent protests and looting that took place over the previous days.
A member of the SANDF patrols in Soweto on July 13 2021 after the violent protests and looting that took place over the previous days.
Image: Alon Skuy
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The minister of police Bheki Cele inspects a broken ATM safe, 13 July 2021, in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
The minister of police Bheki Cele inspects a broken ATM safe, 13 July 2021, in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

READ MORE:

JMPD recover safe with cash stolen during looting in Dobsonville, Soweto

A Johannesburg metro police department "drill squad" has recovered an undisclosed amount of cash that was stolen in a safe at a Dobsonville petrol ...
News
2 hours ago

Two community radio stations fall silent as looters steal equipment

Two community-run radio stations have gone off air after looters robbed them of broadcast equipment on Monday night.
News
3 hours ago

Durbanites hustle for food and medicine amid ongoing looting

Few stores are operating, with some closed by police and others setting up WhatsApp groups for collections
News
3 hours ago
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Extensive damage to shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Extensive damage to shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...