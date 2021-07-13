Inmates stab two Westville Prison warders

Two prison warders were stabbed at Westville Prison in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the two correctional officials were attacked by remand detainees during unlock.

“An attack on two officials at Durban Correctional Centre has been thwarted. The two correctional officials were stabbed this morning by remand detainees during unlock. This incident is opportunistic. The department will not tolerate such acts,” he said.

Nxumalo said the “remandees behind this barbaric act” had been identified.

“They will face disciplinary processes and be criminally charged.

“We will never be apologetic about our resolve to restore order within the means available to us whenever the state is attacked. The department will unleash necessary force against those who attack its officials.”

TimesLIVE