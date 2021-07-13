South Africa

KZN residents hunt for bread, milk, fuel and baby formula

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 July 2021 - 12:15
Durban residents queue to buy bread rolls from a car in Musgrave.
Durban residents queue to buy bread rolls from a car in Musgrave.
Image: Suthentira Govender

As soon as day broke on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal residents began searching for shops that were open to buy basic supplies. 

Many took to social media to ask where to find milk, bread and, in most cases, milk formula for babies.

Looting and violence continued as residents queued at shops that were opened for a limited time. These queues were longer than one kilometre.

Durban residents queue at a spaza shop for basic supplies.
Durban residents queue at a spaza shop for basic supplies.
Image: Suthentira Govender

In Cowey Road in Musgrave, people queued to buy bread rolls from a car while in Pietermaritzburg loaves of bread were sold from private homes.

A Durban resident stocks up on bread rolls.
A Durban resident stocks up on bread rolls.
Image: Suthentira Govender

Motorists, who braved leaving their homes, drove around searching for fuel. Those that did find a fuel station with petrol available, had to also wait in long queues.

Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

MORE:

Zikalala praises Zuma, says call for his release must be heard — 'but it cannot justify violence'

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the call for the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison was understandable but not a ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | Small army presence in central Durban

The SA National Defence Force was visible in central Durban on Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent further rampant looting.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Inside KZN’s capital Pietermaritzburg as it burns

Pietermaritzburg turned into a war zone as violent protests and looting in the name of a campaign to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...