South Africa

Looted KZN warehouse no longer used by Gift of the Givers: Sooliman

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 July 2021 - 14:16
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the warehouse was in Port Shepstone on the KZN south coast. File photo.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

A Gift of the Givers warehouse was not looted in violent protests on Monday.

The humanitarian aid group thanked South Africans for their concern after photographs showed a looted warehouse with Gift of the Givers signage. However, it stated that it no longer uses the premises.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the warehouse was in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

“We haven't used it from January. It's not our warehouse. Our volunteer used to store the goods we sent and within a few days distributed it. Unfortunately he passed on in January so we stopped using it.

“His family was still running his business,” Sooliman said.

