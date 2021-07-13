South Africa

Riots and Looting : Hillbrow doctor's day of stab wounds and rubber bullets

13 July 2021 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
What might have started as a political protest had descended into anarchy.
What might have started as a political protest had descended into anarchy.
Image: Allaister Russell

July 13 2021 - 06:00

'The situation became chaotic': Hillbrow doctor's day of stab wounds and rubber bullets

Sunday started off as a normal day for Suhayl Essa. The emergency room doctor started his shift at the Hillbrow community health centre at 8am. 

“There were a few patients who had a few fights the night before — I don't know where they got the alcohol from — and we had one or two suspected Covid patients,” he said.

By midday, however, patients began streaming into the clinic, which operates as a first-line centre for trauma cases. The patients are either stitched-up there or transferred to other hospitals if they needed to be admitted.

“We were seeing stuff on social media and there were mobs running in every direction around the clinic,” he said. “Then we started hearing gunshots. Patients started piling in one after the other.”

subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Apology to former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa addresses violent looting in SA and calls for calm
Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...