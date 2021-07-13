South Africa

Shot EMPD officer dies as looting and mass arrests continue in Vosloorus

13 July 2021 - 10:16
Scores of people have been arrested in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.
Scores of people have been arrested in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Screengrab of video

Hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to unleash the full might of the state on  looters and protesters, chaotic scenes continued in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni early on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed that an officer who was shot during the violence on Monday had died.

Thepa said officers were responding to mass looting at Sam Ntuli Mall in Katlehong on Monday evening when the mob fired live rounds at them.

“The ambulance couldn't get to the scene. Alternative means were made to get him out, but he succumbed en route to hospital,” said Thepa.

Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government had a plan to restore law and order. It included deploying the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and recalling police on leave to bolster the visibility of law enforcement on the streets.

SA has deployed soldiers to aide police to quell violence that erupted over the weekend.

But looters continued to empty stores at Vosloorus Crossing Shopping Centre on Tuesday morning.

EMPD and private security officers fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

Scores of people were also arrested at the mall. Many shops were stripped bare.

Law enforcement remains on high alert in the area.

Thepa said more details would be made available later.

Mobs of looters overran the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, Gauteng on July 12 2021. Violent riots, widespread looting and other criminal elements have flared up in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend resulting in approximately 400 arrests and six deaths.

Watch the latest videos from the South African streets below:

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Mob sets mall in Vosloorus on fire — several shops looted, M2 closed in Gauteng

A violent mob on Monday morning set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus on fire, Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said.
News
1 day ago

WRAP | Riots and looting: Violent protests spread to Tshwane as president calls for calm

Rioting and violence has continued in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Monday, with scenes of shopping centres being looted and buildings burning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Apology to former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko News

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...