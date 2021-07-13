Son recovers from Covid-19 only to be shot dead during protests while walking along road

“He was the most humble and gentle child in this world. That’s the sad part. To go out like that, to get shot, just like that. Everything is gone. Everything.”

Basil Govender, 62, said his son Trevor, 35, and his brother decided on Monday to go for a walk near their home in Phoenix, Durban. Trevor had recently recovered from Covid-19 and, as a health fanatic, was keen to get back into shape.

However, what was meant to be the start of his journey back to health and fitness ended in tragedy when the brothers apparently got caught up in the violence that has ripped through SA this week.

Basil said his sons were walking on a road when a car approached, knocked them over and those inside the vehicle fired shots at them. Trevor was hit. His brother held him in his arms as he took his last breath.

“His brother died in his arms. He is not in the right frame of mind for anything. To see that. He tried everything to save him. He tried.”