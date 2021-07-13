This is not like the apartheid era, protest is not the only weapon: Archbishop Makgoba

Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba is concerned about the division between the “haves” and the “have-nots”, but cautions that looting is not an acceptable form of protest.

“The economic ordering of society and the question of how we develop our material resources is directly relevant to the violence we have seen in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga in the past few days,” he said on Tuesday.

“Much deeper forces than anger over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma are at work in the mayhem we are seeing.

“When people go to bed hungry, unemployed, dominated and marginalised, the good in us can be overwhelmed, especially if we see no end to our suffering and especially in times of instability when it seems all bets are off. Desperation can take over, especially when people lose confidence in their political parties and perceive the police as unable to protect their communities.