WATCH | Army on ground to help police as looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN

13 July 2021 - 11:24

The cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the SANDF in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of violent protests.

Widespread protests, which have resulted in the looting and torching of shops, buildings and vehicles, has attracted the concern of the cabinet.

The cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. The military confirmed it was deploying members after a request from the police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on July 12 as the police reported more than 400 arrests and six deaths.

Opportunistic criminals appeared to be taking advantage of the anger some feel about Zuma’s incarceration to steal and cause destruction.

