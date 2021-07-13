WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres

Looters also set up a mini market on an adjacent field to Makro, selling their stolen goods to anyone willing to purchase the wares, which were openly displayed, including alcohol.

One of those carrying some goods from the shop, Mbuso Khambule, 26, said the protest went far beyond Zuma's release

“We walked from Mayville informal settlement around 7am after we heard from other settlements around this area that they had been looting here all night. At some point it was about Zuma, but it has gone beyond that now. Some of us don't even know what's going on with his case,” he said.

Khambule said earlier they had aimed for alcohol but now they were concentrating on getting as much food and non-perishable items as they could.

