WATCH | Protesters bring Queen Nandi Drive to a standstill to loot Massmart
Footage emerging from Durban’s industrial hub, Queen Nandi Drive, showed hundreds of protesters and looters converging on the Massmart warehouse.
Looting started in the area on Monday night when protesters arrived in vehicles to blockade the area.
By Tuesday morning, more vehicles arrived to ferry big appliances including TV sets, fridges and washing machines.
Queen Nandi Road! #Game warehouse Durban #KZN more military needed! @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/dBavYPkdud— elise tempelhoff (@elisetempelhoff) July 13, 2021
Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Community anti-crime groups warned residents not to venture to Queen Nandi Drive as it was a “war zone” and a “no-go area”.
In Springfield residents removed the solar panels from the roof at the Makro store.
Forklifts used to transport stolen goods have been abandoned on the N2.
Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.
TimesLIVE