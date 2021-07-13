South Africa

WATCH | Protesters bring Queen Nandi Drive to a standstill to loot Massmart

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 July 2021 - 13:25
A forklift used to transport looted goods was abandoned on Queen Nandi Drive on Tuesday.
A forklift used to transport looted goods was abandoned on Queen Nandi Drive on Tuesday.
Image: Orrin Singh

Footage emerging from Durban’s industrial hub, Queen Nandi Drive, showed hundreds of protesters and looters converging on the Massmart warehouse.

Looting started in the area on Monday night when protesters arrived in vehicles to blockade the area. 

By Tuesday morning, more vehicles arrived to ferry big appliances including TV sets, fridges and washing machines.

Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Community anti-crime groups warned residents not to venture to Queen Nandi Drive as it was a “war zone” and a “no-go area”.

In Springfield residents removed the solar panels from the roof at the Makro store.

Forklifts used to transport stolen goods have been abandoned on the N2. 

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

MORE

KZN residents hunt for bread, milk, fuel and baby formula

As soon as day broke on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal residents began searching for shops that were open to buy basic supplies.
News
1 hour ago

Zikalala praises Zuma, says call for his release must be heard — 'but it cannot justify violence'

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the call for the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison was understandable but not a ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | Army on ground to help police as looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN

SA has deployed soldiers to help police quell the violence and looting that erupted over the weekend.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...