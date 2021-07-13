WATCH | Protesters bring Queen Nandi Drive to a standstill to loot Massmart

Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Community anti-crime groups warned residents not to venture to Queen Nandi Drive as it was a “war zone” and a “no-go area”.

In Springfield residents removed the solar panels from the roof at the Makro store.

Forklifts used to transport stolen goods have been abandoned on the N2.

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

