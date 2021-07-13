What you said: President Ramaphosa was right to deploy army to restore calm & order

A decision by the cabinet to deploy the army in areas affected by protests and acts of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal received overwhelming support on Monday.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the decision to call in the military.

88% said those responsible for acts of violence and destruction must be held to account, 7% said the army would make a volatile situation even worse, and 5% said they would watch and see how everything unfolds over the next few days.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been ravaged by violence and looting, which started with protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

Supporters in KwaZulu-Natal mobilised last week calling for Zuma's release, but the demonstrations quickly spread to Gauteng and escalated into the destruction of property and looting across both provinces.