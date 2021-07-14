40 independent pharmacies in KZN and Gauteng looted and damaged

About 40 pharmacies in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been damaged and looted in ongoing riots in the two provinces.

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (IPCA), which has a pool of 1,100 pharmacies throughout SA, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that 21 pharmacies in KwaZulu-Natal were looted and damaged.

“One of these pharmacies was burnt to the ground,” said Jackie Maimin, ICPA CEO.

“We are receiving ongoing reports of looting and damage to pharmacies in Gauteng as well.

“Combined, we are looking at 40-plus pharmacies that have been forced to close their doors due to damage, looting and theft.”

