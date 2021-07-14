South Africa

Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are secure

Reports on social media early on Wednesday suggested facilities were hit by violent protests

14 July 2021 - 08:55 By Karl Gernetzky
Afrox said its facilities in Durban have not been affected by violence in the city.
Image: Sunday Times

Afrox, the sole supplier of gases and oxygen to SA’s hospitals,  said on Wednesday its centres in Durban remain unaffected by rioting and violence.

There was speculation on social media on Wednesday morning that the group’s facilities were on fire.

“Afrox’s centres in Durban remain secure and unaffected by rioting, contrary to media and Twitter speculation,” said Afrox spokesperson Nolundi Rawana.

“At this time Afrox operations are continuing under emergency plans and supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals continue. Where necessary, this is carried out under police escort,” she said.

