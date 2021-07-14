Arctic temperatures cool down looting in Gauteng while KZN riots persist

Sporadic looting in Gauteng seemed to have cooled down on Tuesday evening.

The military rolled through the streets of Alexandra, which were still littered with burnt tyres, rocks and other debris.

The flames in Alex belonged to soldiers keeping themselves warm in temperatures that dipped below zero.

Earlier, police minister Bheki Cele toured the ruins.

Arrests, he said, were part of the solution, “but the time has come for us to chase the instigators and agitators”.

At nightfall in distant warehouses overlooking the township, the glow of coals caught shadows making their way in and out of buildings. Armoured vehicles carrying law enforcement officials scattered the looters into alleys and the densely packed environment, only for them to return moments later.

An hour away in Mamelodi , northeast of Pretoria, the police, Tshwane metro police and local security personnel were playing cat-and-mouse keeping looters away from the Mams Mall.

The mall had been completely overrun that afternoon.