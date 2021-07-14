Bread becomes a scarce commodity due to violence in KZN and Gauteng

“Some of our operations have been impacted, mostly due to employees not being able to get to work. Our priority is the health and safety of our employees, and we are doing our utmost to ensure they are not put at risk. We have not been able to deliver staple foods in KwaZulu-Natal since Sunday,” she said in response to a query from TimesLIVE.

O’Sullivan said access to fuel, raw ingredients and packaging were also hampering their ability to supply basic foodstuffs to communities that need it most. She said KwaZulu-Natal has been worst affected.

“Food security is critical for communities. Premier Foods plays a significant role in ensuring people have access to bread, maize and wheat, among other products. We monitor the situation daily, are in contact with our suppliers and customers, and distribute where and when we can,” she said.