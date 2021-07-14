Can ginger help fight Covid-19?

“There is no scientific evidence that black pepper, honey and ginger protect against Covid-19 infection. In general, however, some spices are considered to have properties that may be beneficial for health,” said the WHO.

Prof Cheryl Cohen, head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at SA's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) echoed the sentiment.

“To my knowledge there is no evidence of any specific preventive effect of fresh ginger against Covid-19,” she said.

In the case of ginger, there is some research to show that its medicinal properties that may help to ease the symptoms of a cold or sore throat, reports Medical News Today.