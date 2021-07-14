Court orders North West farmers who occupied government farms to leave

The minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza has succeeded in evicting 21 farmers who occupied 10 farms worth more than R50m in the North West which she intended to lease to emerging farmers.

The government had purchased these farms from existing commercial farmers with the aim of redistributing them to qualifying emerging farmers in the province. This was supposed to happen in August 2019.

However, the presence of the people who occupied the state farms during 2019 made it impossible for the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development to give undisturbed possession of them to the successful beneficiaries.

The minister went to the high court in Mahikeng to interdict them from residing on the farms. The court made that order in a judgment on Monday.

One of the farms was purchased for R24.1m and was transferred to the government on March 29 2019.

The minister alleged that five people invaded the farm without her consent and locked the gates, making it impossible for the government to access its farm. Cattle were kept on the farm.